Unified Police nab suspect in several Taylorsville armed robberies

For a Taylorsville 7-Eleven clerk, the red bandana a would-be robber wore early Tuesday morning was a dead giveaway; she recognized the wearer as the same hatchet-wielding man who robbed her last month.

This time, the clerk refused for fork over the cash. The surprised suspect left the store, and when he tried to get money from someone in the parking lot he once again was rebuffed.

Unified Police Lt. Bill Robertson credits a sharp-eyed witness for catching the license plate on a car the suspect next jumped into, and officers found it a short time later at a house a few blocks away.