A. Lorris Betz making $67K per month as interim CEO of U. Health Care

"Your term of appointment will be indefinite," the May 1 offer states, "but you serve at the pleasure of the President."

"I am extremely pleased that you are willing to come out of retirement," U. President David Pershing told Betz, "and help the University during this exceptionally difficult time."

Betz's offer differs from the contract extended to Lee in 2011, who at the time made $710,000 per year — or $59,000 per month — and included the position of tenured professor in the department of radiology and adjunct professor in the department of bioengineering.

Lee was provided with university housing in the Rosenblatt House, according to her job offer, as well as U.-provided legal counsel for "all activities related to this position, including malpractice insurance."

Her salary was subsequently increased to more than $1 million annually, which she will retain for one year after her resignation "in order to assist in the transition," her contract states.

"Vivian, we are extremely pleased that you will become the University's next SVPHS and we are confident that you will be an extraordinary leader," Lee's job offer letter says. "We know that the Health Sciences Center and University of Utah Health Care will have an extraordinary future under your leadership."

Lee's resignation came during a period of upheaval for the U. in April, triggered by the abrupt firing of Huntsman Cancer Institute Director Mary Beckerle.

Faculty members and the Huntsman family criticized Beckerle's removal, generating public debate that called into question the relationship and power dynamics between U. administrators and the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, which has supported cancer research and treatment efforts at the U. through hundreds of millions of dollars in philanthropic donations.

Beckerle ultimately was reinstated, followed by Lee's resignation and Pershing announcing his pending retirement.

U. Health Care spokeswoman Kathy Wilets said Betz — who preceded Lee as health care CEO — had pre-existing commitments that preclude him from working full time. His three-quarter salary, Wilets said, reflects his interim status and diminished work hours.

She said Lee continues to occupy the Rosenblatt House.

"She's given that period of time to relocate," Wilets said. "Per that contract, she has six months."

