Resolution in the works for 17-year-old Utah girl charged in double-fatal crash

Deputy Weber County Attorney Branden Miles said the victims' families are supportive of the proposed resolution.

Defense attorney Tara Isaacson said the deal would allow Gardner the benefit of juvenile services for as long as possible.

Another hearing was set for Aug. 2 before Judge W. Brent West.

Under state law, the cases of minors who are 16 or older and charged with murder are automatically sent to adult court. Had the case been handled in juvenile court, Gardner could have been kept in a secure facility only until she reached the age of 21.

The defense wanted the matter handled in juvenile court, arguing the law violates both the Utah Constitution and the U.S. Constitution. However, West sided with the prosecution argument that the Utah Supreme Court had previously decided the issue and sent the case to adult court.

Just after midnight on June 30, Gardner, then 16, is accused of driving about 100 mph in a 45 mph zone when she rear-ended a sedan with her SUV. The impact sent the car into a traffic signal pole near 6000 South and 3500 West in Roy.

Maddison Haan, 20, who was driving the car, died at the scene, according to charging documents. Her passenger, Tyler Christianson, 19, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After she was arrested, Gardner allegedly told officers the crash was an attempt to kill herself.

The teen had stolen her parents' SUV earlier in the evening after she tried to disable her parent's home alarm, according to charging documents. The documents say Gardner has a history of being suicidal.

The Salt Lake Tribune does not typically identify juvenile suspects, unless they are charged in adult court, as Gardner has been.

pmanson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @PamelaMansonSLC