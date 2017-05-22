Utah man to serve up to life for home-invasion murder

Before sentencing, Padilla's parents and two sisters — wearing T-shirts with Eric Padilla's picture — tearfully asked that Johnson never be released from prison.

"I want justice for Eric," Erika Padilla, his mother, said. "I don't want to see [Johnson] on the streets."

His father, Ancelmo Padilla, said his son was also his best friend, while 15-year-old Ixchel Padilla said she is heartbroken because she will never see her brother again.

Parker said the sentence he imposed was required by law and that he cannot take away Johnson's chance at parole. Ultimately, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will decide how long Johnson stays in prison.

In March, Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder in the Sept. 17 death of Padilla at a unit in Sky Harbor Apartments, 221 N. Sun Arbor Terrace (1850 West). Under a plea bargain, charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, were dropped.

Witnesses testified at a February hearing that Johnson, who had covered his face with a bandana, knocked on the apartment door and pointed a revolver at the man who answered. According to the witnesses, Johnson demanded money and drugs from the man, who sold marijuana at the apartment.

After pointing the gun back and forth between the man and a friend who was visiting, Johnson noticed Padilla sitting behind the bedroom door and quickly fired a shot, the witnesses said. The bullet struck Padilla in the side of his head and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the people at the apartment later testified the bandana slipped off the robber's race and they recognized Johnson, who was ahead of them at their former high school.

