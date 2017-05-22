Utah man sentenced to prison for shotgun slaying during argument over stolen money

At about 4 a.m. on July 6, witnesses reported hearing two men arguing in the area of 29th Street and Childs Avenue, followed by multiple gunshots.

Esquer thought Hicks had stolen rent money from Esquer's friend, the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported.

At some point in the argument, Hicks "disrespected" Esquer, who responded by firing a sawed-off shotgun at Hicks, the probable cause statement says. Neighbors reportedly found Hicks lying dead on the asphalt, in a pool of his own blood.

Esquer fled to his nearby home and concealed the weapon and a bag containing extra ammunition inside a plumbing access panel on the outside of the home, according to the probable cause statement.

At trial, prosecutors said Esquer shot Hicks in the chest while Hicks was reaching into his backpack.

Esquer's attorney said during closing arguments that his client feared for his life. But a prosecutor said Esquer had no reason to be afraid because he was armed and Hicks was only reaching for a can of potato chips.

