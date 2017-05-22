Utah man sentenced to prison for shotgun slaying during argument over stolen money

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for up to life for fatally shooting another man on an Ogden street two years ago during an argument over stolen money.
Andrew Dominic Esquer, of Ogden, was found guilty in March by a 2nd District Court jury of first-degree felony murder for the shotgun slaying of 32-year-old William Hicks on July 6, 2015. Jurors also found Esquer guilty of second-degree felony obstructing justice for hiding evidence.
Last week, Judge W. Brent West sentenced Esquer to 15 years to life on the murder conviction and a concurrent 1-to-15-year term on the obstructing justice count. The judge added a consecutive one-year weapons enhancement, for a total sentence of 16 years to life.