Utah man sentenced to prison for shotgun slaying during argument over stolen money

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for up to life for fatally shooting another man on an Ogden street two years ago during an argument over stolen money.

Andrew Dominic Esquer, of Ogden, was found guilty in March by a 2nd District Court jury of first-degree felony murder for the shotgun slaying of 32-year-old William Hicks on July 6, 2015. Jurors also found Esquer guilty of second-degree felony obstructing justice for hiding evidence.

Last week, Judge W. Brent West sentenced Esquer to 15 years to life on the murder conviction and a concurrent 1-to-15-year term on the obstructing justice count. The judge added a consecutive one-year weapons enhancement, for a total sentence of 16 years to life.

At about 4 a.m. on July 6, witnesses reported hearing two men arguing in the area of 29th Street and Childs Avenue, followed by multiple gunshots.

Esquer thought Hicks had stolen rent money from Esquer's friend, the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported.

At some point in the argument, Hicks "disrespected" Esquer, who responded by firing a sawed-off shotgun at Hicks, the probable cause statement says. Neighbors reportedly found Hicks lying dead on the asphalt, in a pool of his own blood.

Esquer fled to his nearby home and concealed the weapon and a bag containing extra ammunition inside a plumbing access panel on the outside of the home, according to the probable cause statement.

At trial, prosecutors said Esquer shot Hicks in the chest while Hicks was reaching into his backpack.

Esquer's attorney said during closing arguments that his client feared for his life. But a prosecutor said Esquer had no reason to be afraid because he was armed and Hicks was only reaching for a can of potato chips.

