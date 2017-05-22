One of 2 women hospitalized from Midvale crash has died

One of two women critically injured in a four-vehicle crash in Midvale last week has died.

Unified Police confirmed Monday that Jennifer Chavez, 41, succumbed to her injuries over the weekend.

Chavez and another woman were transported from the scene of the 8:18 a.m., May 17 chain-reaction accidents at 7434 State Street. The second woman remained in critical condition as of Monday, UPD reported.

The collisions reportedly began when a southbound car crossed the center line and collided with a northbound vehicle. That accident triggered two more crashes seconds later.

The investigation into the crashes is ongoing.

