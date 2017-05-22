Cottonwood Heights police on hunt for serial armed robber

Cottonwood Heights police are on the hunt for a serial armed robber who had hit several area businesses in the city's Park Centre area over the past few weeks.

On Sunday, following a 6:40 p.m. holdup at the Game Stop, 6949 Park Centre Drive, police said the gun-toting suspect was spotted driving a black Chevrolet Suburban with a passenger.

CHPD said the suspect — described as a white male, wearing sunglasses, a gray knit cap and a black hooded sweatshirt — is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CHPD at 801-840-4000.