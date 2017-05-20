Utah man in jail accused of sending threatening letter to judge

A man in a Utah jail is now accused of writing the judge in his case a letter threatening to rape her and bomb the courthouse.

Authorities say 47-year-old Norman Eric Pierce sent the letter while in custody at the Salt Lake County Jail. He's been held behind bars since April for violating parole.

The letter received in May threatened to rape the 3rd District Court judge involved in his previous criminal cases.

Charging documents indicate that Pierce also claimed he would blow up the courthouse, targeting pregnant women, children and the elderly, and that he had a stash of weapons and ammo.