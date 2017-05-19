Man accused of filming Utah girl’s suicide charged with possessing child porn, too

The 18-year-old man already charged with murder and accused of filming a Spanish Fork teen's hanging had child pornography on his phone, according to court documents.

Tyerell Przybycien, 18, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court in Provo with for counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count carries up to 15 years in prison.

A probable cause statement filed with the charges said Przybycien's phone was examined as part of the murder investigation. A detective wrote that multiple nude images of girls under the age of 5 were found.

A witness, described in the statement as a "female juvenile" was interviewed and provided a social media message from Przybycien "stating he had an issue with child pornography."