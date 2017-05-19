Two San Juan County schools cancel class

Classes at two Montezuma Creek schools were canceled Friday while a police search continues for a shooting suspect, according to San Juan County School District Superintendent Ed Lyman.

Whitehorse High School and Montezuma Creek Elementary were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, Lyman said, but are expected to resume normal schedules on Monday.

"There is, supposedly, still a suspect at large," Lyman said. "In an abundance of caution we decided last night that we should shut the schools down."

Lyman said the investigation and search were being conducted by the Shiprock Police Department and the FBI. The school district was informed a fatal shooting occurred on the Navajo Nation Reservation Thursday near Aneth, he said.