Utah State University settles suit over slackline death with payment, adoption of safety measures

Utah State University will pay $172,500 to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit with the parents of a bicyclist who died in 2013 after hitting a slackline hanging on Old Main Hill.

The university also has agreed to make safety cones available for free to students who slackline on campus, according to the settlement, which was obtained by The Tribune on Thursday under provisions of Utah's Government Records Access and Management Act.

In addition, safety advisements about slacklining — balancing on a rope suspended above the ground between two points — will be included in USU student-orientation materials and on the campus-safety website.