University of Utah medical school graduates, speaker heap praise on departing leader

Lee stepped down from her administrative positions after a backlash from her April firing of Mary Beckerle, director and CEO of the Huntsman Cancer Institute, which sparked faculty and staff protests and harsh criticism from wealthy U. donor Jon Huntsman Sr.

Beckerle was reinstated a week later by U. President David Pershing, who then announced his retirement.

As Lee sat in the audience, Betz heralded her role in increasing patient visits in the U. health system, expanding its clinical services and placing a priority on efficiencies in improving the quality of care.

He then read from an opinion piece drafted by the School of Medicine's student body.

"We want to publicly extend out gratitude to Dean Vivian Lee for her tireless work on our behalf," the piece read. "As our dean she has been a determined advocate for students and has challenged us to continually improve ourselves both academically and professionally."

Lee, who remains on the U. faculty as a tenured professor of radiology, appeared to acknowledge a standing ovation from graduates, faculty and attendees following Betz' speech, but she departed the ceremony quickly after its conclusion and did not comment on his remarks.

A U. spokeswoman said later Lee meant to keep the ceremony's focus on the graduates and their achievements.

The U. School of Medicine graduated 297 students this year, 93 of whom received Doctor of Medicine degrees. It was the first expanded-class to graduate from the School of Medicine since the Utah Legislature approved increasing its class size by about 20 students beginning in 2013, said Tom Hurtado, the school's director of students affairs.

The classes of 2020 and 2021 already have 125 students, meeting the school's goals for continued expansion as Utah seeks to address an ongoing physician shortage.

The ceremony's keynote speaker Louise Aronson, a physician, writer and professor of geriatrics at the University of California in San Francisco, spoke on the importance of imagination as graduates further their careers and training in health fields.

"At this moment in health care," Aronson said, "we need you to bring who you are and express your levels of imagination to improve health and health care."

kgifford@sltrib.com

Twitter: @kelgiffo