Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder offered job as Moab’s police chief, would leave behind a crowded jail

"He's a very interesting man in that he's always willing to say, 'This isn't about me and my power. If we can move the dial, I'll cede,' " said Kerri Nakamura, a former county staffer who worked on the effort to create the Unified Police Department during Winder's tenure.

Winder's successor — who by law the county's Democratic leadership must pick within a month after his departure — would inherit a full jail and no easy way to make space. Winder would also be leaving as Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County work to reform homeless services.

The jail crowding was made worse by state-level criminal sentencing reforms aimed at keeping lower-level offenders out of prison. Those changes, resulting in more misdemeanors than felonies, have filled Salt Lake County's jail to bursting, county officials say, and Winder would leave town while calling for a tax hike next year to expand the county's two jails.

"Certainly, we are behind the curve," Winder told The Tribune on Friday. "We perceive that we are 500 beds short of what our population suggests we should have."

Winder tried to alleviate crowding by taking county and state money and contracting with remote counties that would accept up to 300 Salt Lake County inmates, an effort he jump-started but that isn't yet finalized.

The crowding, which has been a repeat theme during Winder's time in office, also contributed to a breakdown between the sheriff and Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown and other law enforcement officials in the valley.

In response to a full jail, Winder implemented a policy in 2016 to turn away all but serious offenders. Brown says the booking restriction has forced his officers to leave people on the street who should have been incarcerated. The two aren't on speaking terms.

Winder also would leave a torn relationship between himself and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, who was his top administrative assistant before she became mayor.

Winder endorsed Biskupski over Becker in her run for mayor. The two no longer speak, Winder says, but neither will publicly elaborate on the relationship's breakdown.

While Brown said the two are working to improve communication, Winder said Friday that Salt Lake City was pulling out of a regional gang task force, which he said indicated the relationship between city and county remains frayed.

"I don't want to get into this perception of finger-pointing," Winder said Friday. "But at some point a question must be posed to Salt Lake City as to why they don't want to engage or remain engaged?"

Cottonwood Heights Police Chief Robbie Russo, who worked under Winder before the city created its own police force and Russo was picked to lead it, said Brown isn't the only chief with apparent relationship issues with the sheriff.

Russo said Winder hasn't been close with law enforcement groups that discuss issues together.

"He's just intentionally distanced himself from us," Russo said. Winder once put Russo on administrative leave in what Russo calls a response to Winder believing Russo was disloyal by siding with Cottonwood Heights.

"Jim and I have different perspectives on how law enforcement should be done in the valley," Cottonwood Heights Mayor Kevlvyn Cullimore said. "He has alienated several of the local police forces by advocating for a regional police force."