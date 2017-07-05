Family fled Syria as bombs began to fall

Yassir and his wife, Manal, have three sons, ages 17, 12 and 8, and 15-year-old twin daughters. They now live in Midvale with the children's grandmother, Soubhieh Abdullah, 81.

The family members escaped with little but the clothes on their backs in March 2013, when Syrian government bombers flattened Khirbet Ghazaleh, their suburban town of 30,000. During a pause in the bombing, they caught a ride in a van to the southernmost village in Syria and then walked 15 miles into Jordan. There, they lived in the Zaatari refugee camp for 2½ years.

These days, the Alzoubis keep memories of home alive with traditions, the most sensory of which is food.

Daraa, a city of about 1 million in southwestern Syria is about 55 miles south of Damascus. It is sometimes called the "cradle of the revolution," because protests erupted there when a dozen boys were arrested for painting anti-government graffiti. That, some say, sparked the Arab Spring in Syria and the rebellion in 2011.

Later that year, bombs began to fall in and around Daraa. Many nights, the family retired to the safety of the basement. But it was difficult to sleep with explosions all around, said Mohammed, the 17-year-old.

In 2016, the United Nations estimated that 400,000 Syrians had been killed during the hostilities. Some 5 million have fled the country, according to the U.N. Hundreds of them have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea attempting to cross to Europe. An additional 6 million have been displaced inside the war-torn country.

The fighting and dying continue to this day.

These are troubling thoughts for Yassir as he busies himself in their small kitchen. He has always had a natural proclivity for food, according to Manal. He makes his own yogurt, mayonnaise, pickles — and not least, pickled eggplant.

For his shawarma, Yassir cut boneless chicken breasts and bathed the slices in a sauce made from yogurt, curry, garlic, paprika, cumin, salt, vinegar, olive oil and lemon juice.

With the touch of a natural chef, he then fried the chicken in olive oil until golden brown, explaining the technique as he went along.

Unlike in Syria, here he uses Mexican flour tortillas as a wrap, prepared with a spread of yogurt, mayonnaise and topped with pickles. The chicken is then rolled up in the tortilla. The resulting sandwich is lightly grilled as tantalizing aromas waft about the apartment.

Yassir and Manal were both educators in Khirbet Ghazaleh, which also was home to engineers, physicians and other professionals, he explained proudly.

"It's a special place. People there cared about each other," Yassir said through a translation by Mohammed.

They had built a new house in 2007, Yassir said. "Our home is gone now — bomb."