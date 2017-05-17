86-year-old man dies after car hits him in St. George

A man died Tuesday in St. George after a car struck him in a parking lot.

Fredrick Osborn, 86, was pronounced dead at Dixie Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the St. George Police Department.

At 1:43 p.m., police received a call about a collision in the parking lot of the Albertson's grocery store at 745 N. Dixie Drive. According to the news release, an 88-year-old man driving a sedan hit the accelerator instead of the brake and struck Osborn.

After hitting Osborn, police said, the car went through a parking stall and struck a shopping cart-return bin and then an unoccupied vehicle.