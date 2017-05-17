Multi-vehicle crash critically hurts 2, closes down Midvale intersection

A four-vehicle crash in Midvale on Wednesday morning critically injured two people and closed down a major intersection for several hours.

Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said the 8:18 a.m. crashes occurred at 7434 S. State St. when a southbound car crossed the center line and collided with a northbound vehicle. That accident triggered two more crashes seconds later.

The female drivers of the first two cars were transported by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The intersection had reopened by 1:15 p.m.

