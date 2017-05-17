Long and Winding Road: John Lennon-inspired musical bus visits Utah

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus visited Jackson Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

In its 20th year, the state-of-the-art mobile audio, video and live production facility — named after late Beatles member John Lennon — travels the country, offering young people career-informing tours of its studios and free digital media production workshops.

Students learn how to write, record and produce original songs as well as music videos and documentaries, as part of the bus's mission to highlight the importance of the arts and digital-media education.

The stop at Jackson Elementary was made possible by Apple and its partner ConnectED. Student-produced videos can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/user/johnlennonbus