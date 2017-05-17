Quantcast
Trial for Utah teen shot by police scheduled for June

First Published      Last Updated May 17 2017 09:30 pm
A trial has been set for June 23 and 26 in 3rd District Juvenile Court for a Utah teen who was shot by police near a homeless shelter last year.

Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felony drug possession with intent to distribute. The now-19-year-old is accused of striking a man who had asked to buy a marijuana cigarette from him for $1.10 on Feb. 27, 2016.

Two police officers testified at a preliminary hearing that they saw Mohamed, then 17, hit the man with a hollow metal rod near The Road Home, 210 S. Rio Grande St. (440 West). The two ran toward the scene yelling at Mohamed to drop the weapon and opened fire.

The teen was struck by four bullets and now uses a wheelchair. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill ruled the officers were justified in shooting, while Salt Lake City's Civilian Review Board found their actions were "not within" policy.

If convicted, Mohamed faces a maximum punishment of a stay in a juvenile secure care facility.

