Trial for Utah teen shot by police scheduled for June

A trial has been set for June 23 and 26 in 3rd District Juvenile Court for a Utah teen who was shot by police near a homeless shelter last year.

Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felony drug possession with intent to distribute. The now-19-year-old is accused of striking a man who had asked to buy a marijuana cigarette from him for $1.10 on Feb. 27, 2016.

Two police officers testified at a preliminary hearing that they saw Mohamed, then 17, hit the man with a hollow metal rod near The Road Home, 210 S. Rio Grande St. (440 West). The two ran toward the scene yelling at Mohamed to drop the weapon and opened fire.