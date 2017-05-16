Quantcast
Police trying to identify body found near Ogden hiking trail

By connect
First Published      Last Updated May 16 2017 11:31 pm
Ogden police are asking the public for help in identifying the body of a male found by hikers near the Waterfall Canyon trail on Sunday night.

The body was found north of the trails, near the cliffs, rather than on any established trail in that area, according to Lt. Nate Hutchison, who said the body was brought down the mountain about 7:40 p.m.

Police estimate that the male was between the ages of 15 and 30. He was about 5 feet 6 inches tall, thin, with a shaved head and a light goatee. He was wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, a green T-shirt and blue Adidas tennis shoes.

Near the body, investigators also found a black and gray coat, a Miami Heat Dwyane Wade jersey and a navy blue Dallas Cowboys baseball hat with writing on top of the brim, police said.

The body was sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office, but the autopsy didn't turn up evidence as to what killed him, Hutchison said.

Preliminary checks didn't show connections to missing-persons cases similar to the body found, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Steve Haney at 801-778-6635.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tiffany_mfvvv

 

