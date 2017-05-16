Police trying to identify body found near Ogden hiking trail

Ogden police are asking the public for help in identifying the body of a male found by hikers near the Waterfall Canyon trail on Sunday night.

The body was found north of the trails, near the cliffs, rather than on any established trail in that area, according to Lt. Nate Hutchison, who said the body was brought down the mountain about 7:40 p.m.

Police estimate that the male was between the ages of 15 and 30. He was about 5 feet 6 inches tall, thin, with a shaved head and a light goatee. He was wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, a green T-shirt and blue Adidas tennis shoes.