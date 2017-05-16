Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Missing Orem woman found alive, well in remote Sanpete County

By connect
First Published      Last Updated May 16 2017 01:37 pm
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Searchers in Sanpete County on Tuesday found a woman who had been missing since Sunday.

The Sanpete County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 54-year-old Jodi Willis had been found about 11:45 a.m. She was "alive and well," a public safety dispatcher said, but no further information on where and how Willis was rescued was immediately released.

Willis, who had left Orem in Utah County Saturday en route to her cabin in Sanpete County, did not return home as expected on Sunday. Family members began looking for her, locating her car parked in the lower Gooseberry Estates parking lot near Fairview.

The Sanpete County Sheriff's Office was then notified that Willis was missing. Search and rescue crews began searching the area on Monday, including Willis' cabin.

Search efforts resumed Tuesday with U.S. Forest Service personnel joining the effort.

The area is remote, with cellphone service often unavailable.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()