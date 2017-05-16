Missing Orem woman found alive, well in remote Sanpete County

Searchers in Sanpete County on Tuesday found a woman who had been missing since Sunday.

The Sanpete County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 54-year-old Jodi Willis had been found about 11:45 a.m. She was "alive and well," a public safety dispatcher said, but no further information on where and how Willis was rescued was immediately released.

Willis, who had left Orem in Utah County Saturday en route to her cabin in Sanpete County, did not return home as expected on Sunday. Family members began looking for her, locating her car parked in the lower Gooseberry Estates parking lot near Fairview.