Salt Lake City Detective honors great, great grandfather at fallen officers tribute

Burt was killed while looking for a suspect in downtown Salt Lake City in 1883. The man — who was wanted for allegedly threatening someone's life — shot and killed Burt.

Pedersen had known he was named after his great-great-grandfather, but it wasn't until he became a Salt Lake City police officer that his mother, Karen Pedersen, told him about Burt being killed as a marshal for the same department.

"It was very humbling," Pedersen said of reading Burt's story.

Officers read the names of 24 officers at the tribute. As each name was read, another officer put a carnation in a vase.

"Unfortunately, along this path, and in our profession, we lose great officers along the way," police Chief Mike Brown said.

The names read spanned from 1858, when Officer William Cooke was shot by a man who had demanded the release of an inmate, to 2003, when detective James Cawley was killed in Iraq.

Cawley was in the Marine Reserves and the police department has counted him among those who died in service.

All of the men were married. Most left behind children.

Special Officer Rollin Tanner is the most recent addition to the tribute, after Salt Lake Tribune columnist and former police officer Robert Kirby recently discovered his name. Tanner died of blood poisoning after being mauled by a lion in 1927.

"Decades will pass, centuries will evolve," said Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski. "Yet rest assured, no one will be forgotten."

