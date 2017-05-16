Salt Lake City Detective honors great, great grandfather at fallen officers tribute

Salt Lake City peace officers killed
» Officer William Cooke, shot in 1858 by a man demanding the release of an inmate.
» Marshal Andrew Hill Burt, shot in 1883 by a suspect who had earlier threatened someone else’s life.
» Sgt. Alonso Wilson, shot in 1894 when a patrolman accidentally dropped a loaded pistol that discharged
» Officer Charles Ford, shot in 1908 by a man who had robbed a bar.
» Officer Charles Riley, was escorting two suspects to jail, when one shot him in 1909
» Sgt. John Johnston, stepped between a fighting couple during a domestic dispute and was shot in 1911
» Officer Thomas Griffiths, shot in 1913 by a man he had arrested for assault
» Detective Green Hamby, shot in 1921 by a burglary suspect
» Sgt. Nephi Pierce, died four months after being shot by an armed robbery suspect in 1923
» Officer David Crowther, shot by a transient and found in the Jordan River in 1923
» Officers Brigham Honey and William Huntsman, both shot in 1924 in a gun battle with men suspected of robbery
» Officer Gustave Lund, hit by a truck in 1924 while directing traffic
» Special Officer Rollin Tanner, died of blood poisoning after being mauled by a lion in 1927
» Officer Carl Carlson, killed by injuries suffered when a 50-gallon barrel of mash hit his foot and he hit his head during a liquor bust in 1929
» Officer Blaine Baxter, died in a motorcycle crash while pursuing a speeding car in 1935
» Sgt. Thomas Stroud, shot by his own pistol when he dropped it preparing for a department-sponsored children’s part in 1951
» Detective Owen Farley, shot in 1954 by a robbery suspect he had arrested
» Officer Harold Peterson, Jr., killed riding his motorcycle in a traffic accident in 1954
» Detective Percy “Perc” Clark, shot in 1973 during a stakeout by a man who had robbed a pharmacy
» Detective David Olson, accidentally wounded in 1980
» Sgt. Ronald Heaps, shot in 1982 by a man wanted for murder when he responded to a report of a suspicious person.
» Officer Michael Dunman, hit by a car that jumped a curb while he was on bike patrol in 2000
» Sgt. James Faraone, killed in a traffic crash, when a pickup hit his parked car in 2001
» Detective James Cawley, killed in Iraq in 2003
Source: Salt Lake City Police Department