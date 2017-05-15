Utah man charged with murder in stepfather’s death

McClarin went outside and called police while Erekson assaulted her husband in their kitchen, charges say, but Erekson exited the home while she was on the phone and attacked her. McClarin got in her vehicle and drove down the road, where first responders found her.

McClarin "was later taken to the hospital and found to have substantial injuries to the bones in her face," charges say.

Deputies and medical personnel found Haven dead inside the house with stab wounds in his back and other injuries to his head, face and neck, charges state.

Deputies found Erekson in the backyard of the residence, and he was not cooperative with police, charges say. Deputies used a stun gun on him and arrested him.

Inside the home, detectives found a knife in the kitchen sink, charges said. "There had been an attempt to wash blood off this knife," according to charges.

Investigators found "additional evidence where it appears blood or bodily fluids were cleaned up prior to police arriving in the home."

Before requesting an attorney, charges state, Erekson told officers he'd killed Haven.

Erekson is scheduled for an initial court appearance May 25.

