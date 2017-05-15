Utah man charged with murder in stepfather’s death

A 42-year-old Huntsville man accused of killing his stepfather and attacking his mother last week faces a murder charge.
David Russell Erekson was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with the first-degree felony in the death of his 69-year-old stepfather, Roger Haven. Erekson also faces one count of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; assault resulting in the "substantial bodily injury" of his 72-year-old mother, Gundi McClarin, a class A misdemeanor; and interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor.
McClarin called police Wednesday evening, according to charges, reporting that Erekson, who lived with her and Haven, was assaulting them.