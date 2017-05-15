Fire destroys two SLC homes and displaces eight people

No one injured in fire that displaced eight people and caused $300K in damage.

Plumes of smoke rose above Salt Lake City just west of Interstate 15 on Monday afternoon as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire burning two houses and causing damage that may total hundreds of thousands of dollars.

No one was injured from the fire, which ignited near 150 S. 900 West about 2:45 p.m., said Salt Lake City Fire Department spokeswoman Audra Sorensen

Witnesses said the fire began in the northern of the two damaged houses. Its sole resident said he heard a series of explosions coming from the rear of the home.

Virna Martinez, whose family owns a restaurant on the same block, said the house where the fire originated is nicknamed "the hoarder home because there's so much stuff between" it and a neighboring house.