News anchor Shauna Lake charged with DUI, 2 other misdemeanors

By connect
First Published      Last Updated May 15 2017 10:13 pm
KUTV-Channel 2 anchor Shauna Lake was formally charged Monday with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and three lesser offenses.

Lake, 46, also was charged with misdemeanor counts of using license plates registered to another vehicle and having an open alcohol container in the vehicle. She also was charged with having expired license plates, which is an infraction.

The counts were filed in Murray Justice Court and listed Lake by her legal last name, Marshall.

No court dates had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon, nor had any attorney filed as representing Lake.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper arrested Lake at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday. According to a booking statement the trooper filed with the Salt Lake County jail, the trooper noticed Lake driving slower than the speed limit in the far left lane of southbound Interstate 215 near 1200 East.

The trooper stopped the 2011 Land Rover she was driving after running the registration plate, which came up as canceled, according to the statement.

Lake had a clear cup with a straw in the center console that the trooper wrote "smelled like an alcoholic beverage."

Lake reportedly told the trooper she had "two sips" of alcohol before driving. The trooper wrote that Lake failed the field sobriety test and refused a preliminary breath test. She requested a chemical blood test, he wrote.

The jail released Lake about an hour after her arrival.

Lake joined the station in 1994 as a morning anchor.

She has not been live on the air since her arrest, though a segment she recorded broadcast Sunday night.

Editor's note • The Salt Lake Tribune is a content partner with KUTV.

ncarlisle@sltrib.com

Twitter: @natecarlisle

 

