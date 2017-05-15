News anchor Shauna Lake charged with DUI, 2 other misdemeanors

KUTV-Channel 2 anchor Shauna Lake was formally charged Monday with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and three lesser offenses.

Lake, 46, also was charged with misdemeanor counts of using license plates registered to another vehicle and having an open alcohol container in the vehicle. She also was charged with having expired license plates, which is an infraction.

The counts were filed in Murray Justice Court and listed Lake by her legal last name, Marshall.

No court dates had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon, nor had any attorney filed as representing Lake.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper arrested Lake at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday. According to a booking statement the trooper filed with the Salt Lake County jail, the trooper noticed Lake driving slower than the speed limit in the far left lane of southbound Interstate 215 near 1200 East.