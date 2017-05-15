Suspect in double-stabbing in Sandy arrested in St. George after chase, crash

St. George police arrested a Sandy man sought in double stabbing in northern Utah that left the suspect's father and a younger sister in critical condition.
Sione Vaitai, 26, had been on the run since allegedly attacking his father and a adolescent sister Friday night at the family's home in Sandy. The victims had been stabilized and upgraded to serious condition on Monday.
Sandy police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said detectives drove down to the Washington County jail Monday afternoon to question Vaitai. He is expected to be transported back north to the Salt Lake County jail in the next day or two.