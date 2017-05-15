Suspect in double-stabbing in Sandy arrested in St. George after chase, crash

The stabbings occurred at a home near 10200 South on Mount View Drive about 10 p.m. Friday during a family altercation. The cause of the dispute was undisclosed, as the incident remained under investigation.

Vaitai allegedly drove away from the scene in a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Acting on information that Vaitai may be in the area, St. George police located the pickup near 200 South and 2450 East early Monday morning. As a precaution, nearby Fossil Ridge Intermediate School was put on lockdown while officers staked out the vehicle.

At 9:20 a.m., officers spotted the 6-foot, 300-pound Vaitai getting into the vehicle and attempted to pull him over. A brief, high-speed chase ensued, eventually involving both St. George officers and Utah Highway Patrol troopers.

Twice officers attempted a "PIT maneuver," and the second time were successful in forcing Vaitai's pickup into a disabling spin.

Vaitai was taken into custody without further incident, checked out at the hospital and then booked into jail on hold for Sandy police.

