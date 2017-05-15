Quantcast
Autopsy needed to identify body found by hikers on Mount Ogden

First Published      Last Updated May 15 2017 10:09 pm
An autopsy will be needed to determine what killed a man whose badly decomposed body was found Sunday by a hiker in the foothills of Ogden.

Weber County sheriff's Lt. Nate Hutchinson said Monday that the remains appeared to have been at the scene, off a trail on the slopes of Mount Ogden, "for a while, several weeks to several months."

The body was sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the victim's identity and cause of death.

Hutchinson said preliminary checks did not turn up any missing persons reports believed connected to the deceased.

