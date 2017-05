The body of a man spotted by hikers in the foothills above Ogden was recovered Sunday night.

The body was brought down the mountain at approximately 7:40 p.m., Cpl. John Millaway of the Weber County Sheriff's Office said. He said the identity of the man is unknown.

Search crews had begun looking for the body after the hikers climbed down from above 29th Street to get a phone signal and called dispatchers at 3:39 p.m. to report the discovery.

