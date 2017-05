A Sandy man and his daughter are in the hospital after being stabbed Friday night.

Sione Vaitai, 26, stabbed his younger sister ­— who is a juvenile — and his father, according to Sandy police. The two victims are in the hospital in critical condition.

Vaitai fled from the house near 10200 South on Mount View Drive after the 10 p.m. stabbing, according to a news release.

Police believe Vaitai is driving a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, with extended wooden walls on the side.

