Trump, DeVos embolden Utah school voucher supporters

Emboldened by the new White House administration, the money man behind Utah's ambitious voucher proposal that was crushed by voters a decade ago says there is a renewed appetite to expand school choice in the state.

Overstock founder Patrick Byrne says the school vouchers movement has been rekindled in his home state now that his longtime acquaintance and fellow school vouchers advocate Betsy DeVos has been appointed education secretary by President Donald Trump.

Byrne says the school choice movement has been nursing wounds from the 2007 ballot referendum, but people have approached him as recently as this week to seek support for making vouchers a reality.