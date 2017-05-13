Man shot and critically injured after confrontation in Murray with parole agent

A man on parole was critically injured when an officer shot him early Saturday in Murray.

The parolee was riding in a car that pulled up next to a next to a police vehicle at a stoplight at 4500 South and Main Street about 12:50 a.m., according to a Utah Department of Corrections news release. The Adult Probation and Parole officer was participating in a Metro Gang Unit operation, the release said.

The man got out of the car he was riding in, approached the agent's car window and "initiated an aggressive confrontation, which eventually led to the agent firing shots at the suspect."