Man shot and critically injured after confrontation in Murray with parole agent

First Published      Last Updated May 13 2017 11:26 pm

A man on parole was critically injured when an officer shot him early Saturday in Murray.

The parolee was riding in a car that pulled up next to a next to a police vehicle at a stoplight at 4500 South and Main Street about 12:50 a.m., according to a Utah Department of Corrections news release. The Adult Probation and Parole officer was participating in a Metro Gang Unit operation, the release said.

The man got out of the car he was riding in, approached the agent's car window and "initiated an aggressive confrontation, which eventually led to the agent firing shots at the suspect."

After shots were fired, the man got back into the car and the driver fled the scene, the release said. The driver — who was on probation — took the man to the hospital.

A Salt Lake County team is investigating with the cooperation of the Utah Department of Correction's Law Enforcement Bureau, the release said, and the Salt Lake district attorney's office also is investigating.

The driver has been taken into custody on a $25,000 warrant, the release said, and the suspect is in critical condition.

The officer who fired the gun is on administrative leave, pending the result of the investigation.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released.

