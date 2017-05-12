Murray School District chooses its first female superintendent

A woman will lead Murray School District — a first in its 111-year history.

Jennifer Covington, principal of Hillcrest Junior High School since 2009, will step into the role July 1, according to a news release from the district.

Covington has been a Murray educator for 23 years, starting in 1994 as a business and information technology teacher at Murray High School, then serving as vice principal for five years at Hillcrest Junior High School before being promoted to principal, the release said.

"She brings to the position enthusiasm, expertise in problem-solving and effective communication skills," board President Cristin Longhurst said in the release.