Daggett County swears in a new sheriff

There's a new sheriff in Daggett County.
Erik Bailey was sworn in as the county's top lawman Friday afternoon, according to a sheriff's office news release. The Daggett County Republican Committee on Thursday nominated the former Ogden police officer for the job after expanding their search amid a shortage of local candidates.
Bailey will serve the remaining two years of the term in the position, which was vacated by Jerry Jorgensen after he resigned in April amid an inmate-abuse scandal. Commissioner Jack Lytle has been acting sheriff since last month.
"I look forward to rebuilding the trust of the community, law enforcement and the state of Utah," Bailey said in a statement released Friday.