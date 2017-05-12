Daggett County swears in a new sheriff

The county is working on what Daggett County Commission Chairman Chad Reed called a "culture change" after a monthslong investigation into alleged inmate abuse that led to charges against the former sheriff, as well as four former deputies. The investigation led the Department of Corrections to withdraw 80 state inmates from the jail in February, resulting in a significant hit to the county's budget.

Jorgensen voluntarily resigned April 24 and was charged in May with misdemeanor counts of failing to safely keep inmates, obstruction of justice and official misconduct.

Between April 2016 and April 2017, a deputy sheriff allegedly assaulted inmates with a stun gun, and inmates were exposed to "harm from K-9s brought into the jail to be trained as service dogs" at the county jail, according to charges, which allege Jorgensen provided false information regarding a criminal offense and didn't investigate criminal conduct by his employees.

Originally, the county looked for candidates who had been residents of the county for at least six months, but eventually expanded their search.

Daggett is the state's most northeastern and smallest county, with 1,100 residents.

