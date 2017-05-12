Flood warnings issued for Logan, Provo rivers

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Friday for the Logan and Provo rivers after a week of warm temperatures melted some of the snowpack.

The Logan River above Cutler Reservoir could flood between Friday evening and Saturday morning. The NWS is also watching the Blacksmith Fork River, which could flooding housing developments along State Route 89 near Logan.

In Utah County, a flood watch has been issued for the Provo River, below Deer Creek Dam, between Saturday morning and Monday morning, as water is released from the reservoir to make space for upcoming snowmelt runoff.

The south fork of the Ogden River in northeastern Weber County is also at risk of flooding, and is expected to remain that way until Saturday evening.