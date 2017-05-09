Education Secretary Betsy DeVos touts school choice, innovation in SLC while protesters gather

DeVos' remarks came during the ASU+GSV Summit, an annual education technology conference held this year in Salt Lake City.

Her visit also included a tour of the Granite Technical Institute, a vocational training program operated by Granite School District, where she participated in a roundtable discussion with Utah government, school and manufacturing industry representatives.

"All of you coming together with a just-get-it-done attitude has clearly reaped benefits and rewards," she said.

The tour and discussion highlighted the Utah Aerospace Pathways Program, which provides students with hands-on training in manufacturing, paid internships and potential job placement. DeVos met with Pathways students who were making violins, wallets and other items out of carbon fiber in the school's composites lab.

"They're out getting their hands dirty, really understanding what work means," said Ben Hart, deputy director of the Governor's Office of Economic Development. "That changes a student's perspective. It gives meaning to their education."

DeVos said she loves to visit schools and learn about innovative programs throughout the country. She suggested Utah's Pathways programs is an example of how to encourage youths to find their own route to a meaningful future.

"We've done young people a disservice for a long time in suggesting that if you're going to be successful as an adult, that you have to go to a four-year college or university," DeVos said. "That's true for some students, but it's not true for everyone."

The new Education secretary has long been an advocate of and contributor to school-choice campaigns, including charter schools and private school vouchers. Many educator groups criticized President Donald Trump for selecting DeVos, objecting to a philanthropist with no public school experience heading the nation's public education system.

DeVos' nomination was also marked by notable gaffes during her confirmation hearings, including an apparent difficulty in defining different methods of student evaluation, her suggestion that teachers be armed to protect classrooms from bear attacks, and comments that states be given flexibility on federal special-education requirements.

At the ASU+GSV Summit, DeVos drew scattered chuckles throughout the audience, seemingly in regard to her lack of teaching and education policy experience, when she noted she did not go to Washington with "a whole lot of preconceived ideas."

Her presence at the summit — a four-day, $3,000-per-person conference — was also met with a protest crowd of roughly 80 people on Main Street outside the Grand America Hotel.

Public school teachers, administrators, advocates and students raised signs and their voices during the hour-long protest. Kellie Henderson, organizer for Utah Indivisible, said the rally was to show DeVos that their concerns about her policy positions have not waned since her appointment earlier this year.

Whether it's joking about free and reduced lunch or publicly working toward to federally-funded voucher program, Joel-Lehi Organista said DeVos and the administration have sent a clear message about their priorities in education.

"I want people in the administration to see that this is completely unacceptable," said Organista, a health teacher at Horizonte Instruction and Training Center. "They've shown with their actions and words how much they don't care about the people actually working in the classroom or for our students."

The crowd chanted "public schools are not for sale, Betsy wants to see us fail" and "protect our schools" during Tuesday's protest. Several protesters also made signs in support of their cause, reading "public money is for public schools" and "public schools made America great."