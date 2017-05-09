Education Secretary Betsy DeVos praises alternative opportunities for Utah students

At the Granite Technical Institute, DeVos visited a composites manufacturing lab, where Pathways students were making violins, wallets and other items out of carbon fiber.

"They're out getting their hands dirty, really understanding what work means," said Ben Hart, deputy director of the Governor's Office of Economic Development. "That changes a student's perspective. It gives meaning to their education."

DeVos said she loves to visit schools and learn about innovative programs throughout the country. She suggested Utah's Pathways programs is an example of how to encourage youths to find their own route to a meaningful future.

"We've done young people a disservice for a long time in suggesting that if you're going to be successful as an adult, that you have to go to a four-year college or university," DeVos said. "That's true for some students, but it's not true for everyone."

DeVos has long been an advocate of and contributor to school-choice campaigns, including charter schools and private school vouchers. Many educator groups criticized President Donald Trump for selecting DeVos, objecting to a philanthropist with no public school experience heading the nation's public education system.

Her nomination was also marked by notable gaffes during her confirmation hearings, including an apparent difficulty in defining different methods for student evaluation, her suggestion that teachers be armed to protect classrooms from bear attacks, and comments that states be given flexibility on federal special-education requirements.

During her visit to the Granite Technical Institute — a vocational program operated by the Granite School District — a small group of protesters gathered on the street outside. A larger demonstration is expected at the Grand America Hotel during DeVos' remarks at the ASU+GSV summit, a four-day, $3,000-per-person conference. The Trump administration has expressed a goal to invest in a voucher programs that would provide public funding to offset the tuition costs of private schools. DeVos said she expects a proposal to be ready "in the not-too-distant future" and that expanding school-choice options is necessary to improve the educational experience of individual children.

"Even the best school probably doesn't serve the needs of every single student there," she said. "I've had the privilege to make those decisions for my kids. I want that same privilege for everyone, no matter their ZIP code or their income."

In 2007, Utah voters repealed a voucher law approved by lawmakers. Since then, many school-choice programs have been approved, like charter schools and open enrollment policies, but vouchers have remained a contentious subject in state politics.

DeVos said that while she would encourage state leaders to embrace and adopt a national voucher program, it would not be forced.

"It has to be up to the states what and whether to adopt in terms of choices," she said. "But I think that the momentum around this has continued to build across the country."

