Tatiana Pedroso waves to family on Friday before the start of commencement ceremonies for Salt Lake Community College at the Maverik Center. The college graduated 4,703 students this year, handing out 5,766 degrees.
Photos: SLCC graduates 4,700 students
First Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago
