U. recognizes 8,500 graduates

The University of Utah graduated more than 8,500 students in a ceremony Thursday at the U. campus' Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Graduates, who received 9,118 degrees between them, heard from keynote speaker Conrad Anker, world-renowned mountain climber, filmmaker, author, philanthropist and U. alumnus, who spoke about the importance of making human connections.

University figures say nearly two-thirds of the 2017 U. graduating class are from Utah, 22 percent from other U.S. states and about 11 percent from abroad.

A week before, the U.'s Center for Ethnic Affairs held its annual graduation celebration for students and families in an event at the A. Ray Olpin Union Building.