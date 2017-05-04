Quantcast
U. recognizes 8,500 graduates

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published
The University of Utah graduated more than 8,500 students in a ceremony Thursday at the U. campus' Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Graduates, who received 9,118 degrees between them, heard from keynote speaker Conrad Anker, world-renowned mountain climber, filmmaker, author, philanthropist and U. alumnus, who spoke about the importance of making human connections.

University figures say nearly two-thirds of the 2017 U. graduating class are from Utah, 22 percent from other U.S. states and about 11 percent from abroad.

A week before, the U.'s Center for Ethnic Affairs held its annual graduation celebration for students and families in an event at the A. Ray Olpin Union Building.

Top, second photo: University of Utah students listen at Jon M. Huntsman Center during the commencement ceremony on Thursday.

Third photo: Graduates and friends pose for a selfie following the annual graduation celebration for students and their families at Utah's Center for Ethnic Affairs.

Fourth photo: Brian Truong poses at the Center for Ethnic Affairs graduation. The center holds its celebration prior to commencement ceremonies.

 

