School officials at Clayton Middle School took "extra precautions" Tuesday to ensure safety after a social media post from a former student alluded to an act of violence.

"Even though we don't think there's going to be anything happening, we have to take every threat seriously," said Salt Lake City School District spokesman Jason Olsen.

The former student had made threats of violence while enrolled at the school, Olsen said, and was later unenrolled for unrelated academic reasons. He recently had posted to social media, mentioning Tuesday's date.

Because the post was so public, Olsen said the school sent parents an email Monday night "explaining that we were aware of the post and that extra precautions would be in place."