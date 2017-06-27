Burmese refugees appreciate the little things in new home

Mu Say was born in what is now Myanmar, near the town of Loikaw, close to the border of northern Thailand, she explained in the small kitchen of her modest Millcreek apartment. Her father had a small farm in Burma, and from the time she was old enough to walk, Mu Say worked it with him. Survival was a struggle.

Her parents already were elderly when she came along. Mu Say had a brother who was much older and had moved away. Her mother died when she was 3.

"Life was hard. I went to work every day with my father in the rain and hot sun," she said. "But he was too old and I was too young, and we couldn't grow enough food."

When Mu Say was 12, her father died. With no means to make a living, she walked to Mae La, across the Thai border and sought out what she called "the long-neck people," who had earlier fled ethnic discrimination in Burma.

As her tidy kitchen filled with tantalizing aromas, Mu Say explained that she is of the Kayan tribe — a subgroup of the Karen people, one of Burma's major ethnic groups.

Under the military regime in Myanmar, many Karen fled to Thailand. Among them were the Kayan Lahwi tribe, whose women wear brass neck rings from an early age, making their necks appear long.

She opened a large package of noodles made in Taiwan. Boiling water for noodles on her electric range is easy, she said. In Burma and Thailand, she cooked with wood.

Mu Say lived in the expansive Mae La camp set up for the Burmese fleeing the Myanmar military junta.

At first, she worked outside the camp, where the long-neck people taught her weaving, she said. It provided enough money for food and clothing.

Like many places around the world, her spartan living room in Millcreek is devoid of furniture. It does have a large and colorful Cambodian mat, where the family sits for meals, watches TV or just hangs out.

An hour before preparing the noodles, Mu Say started a soup, made with tomatoes, onions, garlic, turmeric and chicken. In time, it would be dished over the noodles.

She remembered that she was about 15 and had been in Thailand for three years when the government, reacting to violence near the camps, forbade refugees from leaving the confines of the compounds. That meant she had to stop working. There was little to do and time dragged. There was no money for extra food or clothing.

In the camps, she met Aye Win, who also is Kayan. They married several years later and had a son, Kyaw Win Ittay, who is now 19. Here in Utah, the couple also have custody of Mu Say's 11-year-old nephew, Teh Aung, who was born in the camps. He immigrated to the U.S. with his father, who soon disappeared.

Life was harsh in the camps, Mu Say remembered. Wind howled through their house made of bamboo. In the rainy season, the thatched roof leaked. It was cold, and the Thai government provided only one blanket per family.