Huntsman education award winner an 'immovable force' who refuses to give up on her students

A 42-year classroom veteran, Richardson has spent her entire teaching career working with first-graders. The most important part of her job, she said, is helping young children develop a passion for literacy.

"I have failed if you don't love to read when you get out of my classroom," she said.

Richardson was the last of this year's award winners to be announced, a process that involves surprise classroom visits throughout the state by Karen Huntsman, wife of wealthy industrialist Jon Huntsman Sr.

A total of 13 educators were honored this year, up from the traditional 11 winners in honor of the awards' 25th anniversary, spokeswoman Jodi Russell said.

At the elementary school level, the winners included Richardson; Horace Mann Elementary teacher Shawn Hafey-Francke; and J.R. Smith Elementary Principal Ryan Brown.

Junior high winners were Rocky Mountain Junior High Principal Nicole Meibos; Spanish Fork Junior High teacher J. Merrill Hallam; and Mueller Park Junior High teacher James Haws.

Manti High School Principal George Henrie is this year's high school administrator honoree, joined at that level by West Jordan High School teacher Kelly DeHaan, Springville High School teacher Monica Giffing, Panguitch High School teacher Ryan Houston and Clearfield High School teacher Susan Sommerkorn.

Barbara Hegland, an educator at the Hartvigsen School, is this year's special-education winner, while Michael McFarland was honored for his volunteer work at Uintah Elementary in Salt Lake City.

"I hate to see it coming to an end," Karen Huntsman said of Friday's final announcement. "It gives me an empty feeling because I love so much going into the classrooms."

The 2017 winners are to be honored at a ceremony May 12 in Salt Lake City. The award includes a $10,000 check from Huntsman Sr., with instructions that winners spend the money on themselves and not on their schools or classrooms.

Hegland, the special-education winner, said she cried after learning she had won the award Thursday.

"It was a shock," she said.

A 30-year teacher, Hegland said education — and particularly special education — can be challenging, but it's worth it to work with Utah students.

"Each one of these children have a special smile and just a special heart," he said.