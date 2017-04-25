Lindon charter high school named Utah’s best by U.S. News and World Report

Education » U.S. News and World Report rating based on statewide tests and college prep rates.

The best high school in Utah is Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy, a Lindon charter school, according to rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report.

This year's rankings, released annually, showed three Utah schools earning "gold medals," based on data from statewide tests and college preparation rates.

"We are excited," Maeser Director Robyn Ellis said Tuesday. "It's nice to see that the students' hard work and preparation is being acknowledged."

Maeser enrolls about 640 students in grades seven through 12, Ellis said. Two-thirds of students tested proficient in English last year, according to the U.S. News rankings, and three-fourths got a score of three or higher on a college Advanced Placement exam, earning college credit.