Teachers sign off on salary changes ahead of votes in Salt Lake County

The proposal was accepted last week by the Jordan Education Association, union President Vicki Olsen said, despite reservations by some members.

"This is a good plan and it's a good starting point," Olsen said. "We start with this, and now we'll make it even better."

Teachers who begin and end their careers under the new system, Voorhies said, will see larger lifetime earnings. But the proposal generated pushback from teachers with roughly 10 or more years in the classroom, who say they lose money under the more incremental system without the benefit of years at higher entry-level pay.

Voorhies said after the current proposal is approved for next year, the district will begin work on a second proposal for the 2018-2019 school year and beyond.

"We discovered that we have a hollow place with some teachers, a small percentage," Voorhies said. "We have already started to discuss what we can do to address that."

The board of Canyons School District — which separated from Jordan in 2009 — will also vote Tuesday on a salary package that lifts entry-level pay to $40,000. And like Jordan, Canyons plans to lift its salary cap and consolidate salary schedules, known as "lanes," into a single system that rewards teachers based on years in the classroom and education levels.

"The single-lane salary schedule also will make it possible for teachers to continue to earn more throughout their careers," said Canyons spokesman Jeffrey Haney.

But in Granite School District, administrators plan to retain their use of lanes and salary caps, while boosting district pay by 11.67 percent. The district intends to fund the raises through a $16 million property tax increase, which is estimated to cost between $75 and $100 each year for a $250,000 home.

Granite Education Association President Susen Zobel said union members are voting on the proposal this week, but she anticipates it will be ratified.

"It really has raised morale in every classroom around the district," she said, "because it certainly shows that the district recognizes the value of their teachers."

Zobel said that while the trend away from salary caps may appeal to some, the actual numbers don't work out for most teachers.

"It looks better," she said. "But it doesn't actually provide more money."

Instead of smaller raises to fund perpetual steps the average teacher won't reach, Zobel said, instructors in Granite see larger sums each year and attainable pay levels.

"It gets you to the top faster and you get to stay there longer," she said, "which sometimes is hard for veteran teachers to understand."