Principal on leave amid SLC police investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate’ conduct

The principal of Salt Lake City's Edison Elementary School has been placed on leave pending a police and school district investigation related to alleged inappropriate conduct involving a young student.

Principal Laurie Lacy is being investigated by the Salt Lake City Police Department's special victims unit, Detective Richard Chipping said. An allegation was made about the principal related to a "single incident" involving a boy at the school earlier this month. Chipping called the allegation "inappropriate in nature," not necessarily sexual.

The department received information regarding the incident on April 12, from the district and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services. No charges have been filed. Chipping said the investigation is in the very early stages, and he declined to further clarify the specifics of the allegations.