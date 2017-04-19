‘He is the biggest advocate for kids’: Utah teachers surprised with excellence awards

"I got duped into this," Merrill said. "I'm going to have to find a bigger shovel because you're all going on the list."

Each year, the Huntsman family honors seven teachers, three administrators and one school volunteer with an award that includes a $10,000 check from philanthropist and family patriarch Jon Huntsman Sr.

His wife, Karen Huntsman, visited the first two winners Wednesday — Hallam and another Nebo School District educator, Monica Giffing — and will make similar visits throughout the state over the next two weeks, ahead of a May 12 awards ceremony in Salt Lake City.

Karen Huntsman said the nominees seem to get better every year. She said her husband comes from a family of educators and believes strongly in the positive effects of dedicated teachers.

"He's always had a soft spot for educators," she said, "and what they do in the lives of people."

Hallam, who has been involved in nominating other teachers for the award in previous years, said he was caught off guard by Wednesday's announcement.

"I don't feel I'm worthy," Hallam said. "I just don't."

But Spanish Fork Junior High Principal Matt Christensen said the recognition is well-deserved and a long time coming for the 33-year educator.

"He is a fabulous individual," Christensen said. "He is the biggest advocate for kids."

Giffing was present for Hallam's announcement, but did not learn that she too had won the award until an hour later, when Karen Huntsman visited her classroom at Springville High School.

Giffing teaches agricultural sciences and special education, and is also the school's Future Farmers of America adviser.

"I'm just so overwhelmed and honored," Giffing said. "The Huntsman education award is, I think, the elite of the elite. I'm humbled that someone would nominate me."

A teacher of 11 years, Giffing said her profession is challenging, but rewarding.

"I love to see a change in a student," Giffing said. "I believe every student that comes into my classroom has more potential than they believe they do, and I love to show them that."