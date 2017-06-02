Whatever happened to ... Lagoon’s fun house?

Photos of the original fun house show men dressed in suits and ties clinging to the spinning disc under a sign advertising beer. The Freed family, which bought the park in the 1940s and still owns it, rebuilt Lagoon and the fun house after the blaze.

The second fun house still stands and can be seen near the park entrance by looking toward the original wooden roller coaster, where a weird-looking structure that enclosed the top of the highest slides can be seen.

The fun house remained a popular attraction until concerns about liability forced its closure.

"I remember being in the barrels with my twin sister, Anne, and getting stuck," said Lagoon co-owner Kristin Freed, remembering two barrels inside the fun house that spun in different directions. "My father had to rescue us. He put his hands at the top of the barrel and spun all the way around. It's my best memory of that."

Former Farmington resident Geoff Thatcher, who now lives in Ohio, remembered the fun house as one of Lagoon's best secrets. He called it a traditional boardwalk fun house with an entrance that featured an indoor obstacle course of sliding boards, warped mirrors, a shortened room and air blasts.

"These air blasts were controlled by an employee positioned on the fun house's mezzanine," Thatcher wrote in a tribute he posted last year on LinkedIn. "From this lofty position, the employee could target unsuspecting guests, especially the poor female guests who had unwisely worn skirts to Lagoon."

Thatcher said that his favorite activity in the fun house was a ride he called the spinner, a huge flat turntable that could hold 20 or so guests at a time. It was designed to throw patrons off its surface as the operator sped it up.

"Every five minutes, 20 guests would slip their shoes off and rush to the center of the 30-foot-in-diameter turntable," Thatcher wrote. "Once in position, we'd try to anchor ourselves with our hands and feet. Next, a horn would blow, signifying the start of the spinning."

Slowly, the table would turn.

"On every rotation, it would spin a little faster. After about 30 seconds, the first guests would start sliding off. After about a minute, the turntable really started humming. Those experienced at riding knew the secret was keeping as close to the center as possible. However, with almost 20 people vying for that position, it was not always possible."

As the ride went faster, people began spinning off and hitting the padded side.

By the time Kaysville resident Shane Griffin worked at the fun house in the 1980s, when he was in high school, the spinning disc ride and a second spinning ride that whirled so quickly it pinned riders to the side were gone. They were replaced by a gigantic ball crawl.

"I liked it better when I was young," Griffin said. "They switched it over for little kids."

He and other employees called that reconstituted safer fun house the Lagoon day care center, because parents would drop their kids off and leave them for an hour or two.