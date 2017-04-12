"We're a couple thousand feet away from the actual construction," Aune said on Wednesday. "Either their construction team is incompetent, or they have ulterior motives."

Aune said the school gave no notice that the fence would be erected. He suspects it was installed to keep American Preparatory Academy parents from learning about the ongoing frustrations between the charter schools and its residential neighbors.

"In my opinion, it's a spite fence," Aune said. "It's a distorted use of taxpayer dollars."

Since 2015, American Preparatory Academy has been involved in a property dispute over a narrow strip of private land that blocks access to the school from a nearby roadway at 11950 South.

The school is landlocked, relying on an easement to reach Lone Peak Parkway, and recently purchased an adjacent home in order to use its driveway as an emergency construction access while it builds a new high school.

But residents in Draper's Inauguration Park neighborhood say the school's limited vehicle access creates severe congestion on Lone Peak Parkway. And some parents reportedly attempt to bypass the traffic by dropping their children off in the neighborhood and encouraging their children to cross through private property to reach the school.

Brad Findlay, chairman of American Preparatory Academy's governing board, said many neighbors have requested that fencing be installed to discourage trespassing.

"Not every neighbor feels the same way," Findlay said. "We have some neighbors who want us to put up fences."

But the opaque barrier installed by the school does not include areas where students routinely wallk.

Findlay said the school intends to use the fence to promote its own banners, encouraging enrollment for the fall opening of the new high school. But he acknowledged that the ShameOnAPA.org sign played a part in the placement of fencing, describing the sign as "offensive" and saying the school hoped to mitigate the bad message and protect children. .

"We have first and second and third graders coming to school every day," Findlay said. "That sign isn't really cool for little kids.

"We are pretty sure that we have a right to put up a fence on our own property," Findlay said.

Findlay added that school administrators were unaware the fence had been erected. After they learned of the neighbors' concerns, he said, a shorter 6-foot-fence was installed in its place.

On the school's south side, litigation is ongoing over the narrow strip of private property that blocks traffic from reaching 11950 South. Utah Charter Academies, the school's unelected governing board, attempted to condemn the land using eminent domain, but a 3rd District Court judge ruled that Utah Charter Academies does not qualify as a board of education under Utah's eminent domain law.