Utah’s Hatch holds $3.5M campaign cash as he weighs re-election bid

Washington • Sen. Orrin Hatch says he intends to run again in 2018, and he'll have a bulging campaign account ready to seek an eighth term.

Hatch has $3.5 million cash on hand, according to a summation of his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission, a campaign kitty that rivals that of senators facing tough re-election battles.

The Utah Republican, chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, raised $1.5 million in the past quarter as he gears up for a possible bid.

Hatch's office did not release the full FEC report, so the source of contributions was unclear.

The 83-year old senator has hedged on whether he would run again but was more forceful in an interview with KUTV-Channel 2 this week when he said, "Right now, yes, I'm going to run." He said he may step aside, though, if he or his wife, Elaine, faced health concerns.