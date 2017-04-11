Utah’s Gary Herbert among top 10 most popular governors as Chris Christie sinks to bottom

A new national poll ranks Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican, as the ninth most popular state chief executive in the nation — with a 64 percent approval rating.

The least popular governor in the nation? New Jersey's Chris Christie, the one-time Republican presidential candidate, according to Morning Consult, a national polling organization.

Christie, dogged by the so-called "bridgegate" scandal received only 25 percent approval — far below even Alabama's Robert Bentley, who just resigned over a sex-scandal and related ethics charges.

The most popular governor in the nation is Massachusetts Democrat Charlie Baker.

In separate Senate rankings, No. 1 was Vermont independent Bernie Sanders, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate. Three-quarters of his Vermont constituents gave Sanders a thumbs up, even though that approval was down from a staggering 87 percent approval in September.