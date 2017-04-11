Quantcast
Utah’s Gary Herbert among top 10 most popular governors as Chris Christie sinks to bottom

A new national poll ranks Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican, as the ninth most popular state chief executive in the nation — with a 64 percent approval rating.

The least popular governor in the nation? New Jersey's Chris Christie, the one-time Republican presidential candidate, according to Morning Consult, a national polling organization.

Christie, dogged by the so-called "bridgegate" scandal received only 25 percent approval — far below even Alabama's Robert Bentley, who just resigned over a sex-scandal and related ethics charges.

The most popular governor in the nation is Massachusetts Democrat Charlie Baker.

In separate Senate rankings, No. 1 was Vermont independent Bernie Sanders, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate. Three-quarters of his Vermont constituents gave Sanders a thumbs up, even though that approval was down from a staggering 87 percent approval in September.

Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch fell more or less in the middle of the pack, with Lee chalking up a 56 percent approval and Hatch, 53 percent.

Morning Consult's polling, conducted online among 85,000 registered voters from January through March, shows Herbert is down somewhat from his approval rating in a Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll after this year's legislative session. That poll showed Herbert with 71 percent approval.

The Tribune-Hinckley poll by Dan Jones & Associates was completed two days before the governor on March 23 signed HB155. The controversial measure would give Utah the toughest drunken driving law in the nation, with a 0.05 percent blood alcohol content threshold.

Jones, the veteran pollster, said Tuesday that signing the bill cost the governor some popularity points — even though Herbert said he would call a legislative special session to fix problems with the law before it took effect.

"That's what took it down," Jones said of the DUI legislation. The outdoor retailers pulling their twice-a-year conventions from Utah to protest state leaders' stance on public lands and opposition to the Bears Ears National Monument was another factor knocking Herbert down a notch or two, Jones said.

 

AT A GLANCE

Most popular governors

1. Charlie Baker, D-Mass., 75%

2. Larry Hogan, R-Md., 73%

3. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., 69%

4. Phil Scott, R-Vt., 68%

5. Dennis Daugaard, R-S.D, 68%

6. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., 67%

7. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, 64%

7. (tie) Bill Haslam, R-Tenn, 64%

8. Brian Sandoval, R-Nev., 64%

9. Gary Herbert, R-Utah, 64%

10. Nathan Deal, R-Ga., 63%

Least popular governors

41. (resigned) Robert Bentley, R-Al., 44%

42. Susana Martinez, R-N.M., 43%

43. Scott Walker, R-Wis., 46%

44. Bruce Rauner, R-Ill., 42%

45. Bill Walker, I-Alaska, 43%

46. Mary Fallin, R-Okla., 41%

47. Rick Snyder, R-Mich., 40%

48. Dan Malloy, D-Conn., 29%

49. Sam Brownback, R-Kan., 27%

50. Chris Christie, R-N.J., 25%

Most popular senators

1. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., 75%

2. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt. 70%

3. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., 69%

3. Michael Enzi, R-Wyo., 68%

4. Angus King, I-Maine, 67%

5. Susan Collins, R-Maine, 67%

6. John Thune, R-S.D., 66%

7. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, 65%

8. Thomas Carper, D-Del. 65%

9. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., 65%

10. John Hoeven, R-N.D., 65%

40. Mike Lee, R-Utah, 56%

61. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, 53%

Least popular senators

91. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., 46 %

92. Richard Burr, R-N.C., 44%

93. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., 44%

94. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., 44%

95. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., 44%

96. Dean Heller, R-Nev., 43%

97. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., 42%

98. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., 40%

99. Gary Peters, D-Mich., 39%

100. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., 39%

