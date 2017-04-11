Mike Lee wants Trump to seek congressional approval for humanitarian military action

Washington • Following the U.S. airstrike on a Syrian base, Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul want Congress to take up legislation they introduced earlier this year that requires the president to seek approval for any military action for humanitarian purposes.

Lee and Paul introduced a bill in February that prohibits the president from sending in troops or firing missiles without congressional approval unless it is to protect U.S. national security. The senators say President Donald Trump's recent action in Syria emphasizes the need for such a law.

"Since the U.S. cruise missile strikes against the Shayrat Air Base in Syria last week, President Trump and several senior administration officials have indicated that the United States may be prompted to act again in retaliation to other attacks against civilians or for broader humanitarian purposes," Lee said in a statement Tuesday.