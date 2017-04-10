State committee approves plan for homeless shelter in South Salt Lake

Under HB441, McAdams had until March 30 to recommend a location somewhere in the county that would host a new homeless center. The bill was part of an effort spearheaded by the city, county and state legislators and agencies to close a large existing shelter at The Road Home and reform the way it provides shelter to homeless residents.

The legislation comes with a commitment of $20 million in state funding and the authority to override zoning or other obstacles that may be placed in the way of the project by local leaders.

Under the plan, Salt Lake City will host two 200-bed sites — at 131 East 700 South, an existing Deseret Industries thrift store, and at 275 W. High Ave. (1400 South). The new centers are scheduled to be opened by June 30, 2019.

Residents and public officials from South Salt Lake opposed the effort to put a site in the small city. In an effort to prevent negative impacts of locating up to 300 homeless residents to the city, the committee also voted unanimously to delay groundbreaking at the site until the Legislature convenes next year and passes a bill to provide additional funding to cities that host homeless centers.

The state will also look at buying some of the single-family houses near the South Salt Lake site, and at improving the Jordan River Parkway nearby.

This story will be updated.

tanderson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @TaylorWAnderson